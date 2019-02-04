Talks ongoing to move WP Rugby from Newlands to CT stadium

Political negotiations around the move broke down last year because the City and the rugby union couldn’t agree on a workable financial model.

CAPE TOWN – There’s fresh impetus for negotiations to move the home of Western Province Rugby from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium.

Political negotiations around the move broke down last year because the City of Cape Town and the rugby union couldn’t agree on a workable financial model.

Over the weekend, the question of when WP Rugby would move was sparked again following the overwhelming success of the Superhero Sunday tournament.

It’s one of the most debated issues in Cape Town sports should WP Rugby abandon its traditional home for Cape Town Stadium.

It seemed likely that would happen last year but negotiations stalled.

The 45,000-strong crowd that packed Cape Town Stadium on Sunday gave fresh impetus to the debate.

There’s a new committee looking at the possibilities, it includes the City of Cape Town’s CFO, members of WP Rugby and recently appointed Mayco member for asset management James Vos.

Vos told EWN Sport he doesn’t want to jinx the negotiations but the move seems like a logical one.

“I don’t want to run ahead with the process and there’re discussions that are going to happen. But if you just look at yesterday's event, we’ll say it’s almost no brainer.”

WP president Zelt Marais told EWN Sport he is optimistic about the new leadership at the city.

“[The most important thing] Is to find the right business model on this and I’m sure we can get there because there has been a change of leadership in the city.”

The stadium continues to bleed money for the City of Cape Town despite hosting the successful Cape Town 7s and having Cape Town City as an anchor tenant.