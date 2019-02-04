Talks ongoing to move WP Rugby from Newlands to CT stadium
Political negotiations around the move broke down last year because the City and the rugby union couldn’t agree on a workable financial model.
CAPE TOWN – There’s fresh impetus for negotiations to move the home of Western Province Rugby from Newlands to Cape Town Stadium.
Political negotiations around the move broke down last year because the City of Cape Town and the rugby union couldn’t agree on a workable financial model.
Over the weekend, the question of when WP Rugby would move was sparked again following the overwhelming success of the Superhero Sunday tournament.
It’s one of the most debated issues in Cape Town sports should WP Rugby abandon its traditional home for Cape Town Stadium.
It seemed likely that would happen last year but negotiations stalled.
The 45,000-strong crowd that packed Cape Town Stadium on Sunday gave fresh impetus to the debate.
There’s a new committee looking at the possibilities, it includes the City of Cape Town’s CFO, members of WP Rugby and recently appointed Mayco member for asset management James Vos.
Vos told EWN Sport he doesn’t want to jinx the negotiations but the move seems like a logical one.
“I don’t want to run ahead with the process and there’re discussions that are going to happen. But if you just look at yesterday's event, we’ll say it’s almost no brainer.”
WP president Zelt Marais told EWN Sport he is optimistic about the new leadership at the city.
“[The most important thing] Is to find the right business model on this and I’m sure we can get there because there has been a change of leadership in the city.”
The stadium continues to bleed money for the City of Cape Town despite hosting the successful Cape Town 7s and having Cape Town City as an anchor tenant.
Popular in Sport
-
SA could be kicked out of IOC, says Sascoc
-
Body found underwater in wreckage of footballer Sala's plane
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Stand-in Proteas skipper Miller lauds Phehlukwayo’s death bowling
-
PSL sets disciplinary dates for Sundowns, Leopards, Chiefs & Wits
-
Klopp dismisses talk of Liverpool crumbling under pressure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.