Stand-in Proteas skipper Miller lauds Phehlukwayo’s death bowling

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas T20 stand-in captain David Miller praised allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo’s preparations to bowl in the death overs, following South Africa’s nail-biting seven-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20 International at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dolphins allrounder was tasked with defending 15 runs in the final six balls with a well set and dangerous Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik still at the crease.

The youngster, who now has a copious amount of experience beyond his years in international cricket, held his nerve to guide the Proteas to a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series, with the final match set for SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Phehlukwayo conceded eight runs in his final six balls, which saw he also pick up the wickets of Malik and Hassan Ali, with an impressive display of variations in his bowling to finish with impressive figures of 3/36 in his allotted four overs.

Miller spoke highly of Phehlukwayo’s preparations in training sessions, with him paying particular focus to bowling at the death.

“It doesn’t get any better than that last over from Andile. As a player and a bowler, you prepare for moments like that and you long for moments like that. It's so rewarding when you achieve those kinds of results after preparing for them,” said Miller.

“Credit must go to Andile, he has been preparing really well and he has grown from strength to strength. In the One-Dayers, he bowled incredibly well, and he has just continued with that momentum and maturity. He has a level head and has a lot of variations and bowled really well tonight.”

Miller returned to his destructive self in the match, bludgeoning an unbeaten 65 off just 29 deliveries to propel his side’s total to 188/3 with notable contributions from new cap Janneman Malan (33), and Rassie van der Dussen’s impressive form continuing, with a brilliant 45 off 27 deliveries.