Soulja Boy accused of kidnapping woman
The female, identified only as Kayla, claimed the 28-year-old rapper prevented her from leaving his home allegedly left her there for six hours.
LONDON - According to TMZ, a woman has claimed that Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, prevented her from leaving his home in Agoura Hills in Los Angeles by tying her up in a chair in his garage with an extension cord.
The female, identified only as Kayla, claimed the 28-year-old rapper prevented her from leaving his home allegedly left her there for six hours.
Sources revealed that Kayla, who was thought to be dating the Crank That hitmaker was asked to leave the residence at around 2.30 am after an argument, however, as she was attempting to leave the grounds of the property, she accidentally drove in reverse and clipped the curb.
Way's assistant was reportedly outside and witnessed the incident, became agitated and began arguing with her, Kayla then claimed the star began punching and kicking her before moving her to his garage.
After being released, Kayla went home and contacted police and was also treated in hospital for three broken ribs and concussion, though she was discharged on the same day.
Police have confirmed that a kidnapping report was filed on Saturday morning and there is an active investigation ongoing.
TMZ failed to contact Way about the claims but his manager insisted they were untrue, even though he hasn't been in touch with his client because the rapper "always calls me if there's any problem, and he did not call."
The Kiss Me Thru The Phone singer was previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.
More in Lifestyle
-
'The Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John dies
-
Rob Delaney marks 17 years of sobriety with touching post about late son
-
Rihanna voices her support for Colin Kaepernick during Super Bowl
-
Demi Lovato quits Twitter
-
Medical experts upbeat on progress made in fight against cancer
-
Dua Lipa bemoans the 'hateful' world of social media
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.