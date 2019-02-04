Some of EFF's election promises populist, unfeasible, say economists
The red berets launched their manifesto in Pretoria over the weekend, outlining their plans and promises ahead of the elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Economists have weighed in on some of the promises made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) at the party's manifesto launch, with some calling them populist and unfeasible.
Party leader Julius Malema promised low-skilled workers considerably higher salaries.
• Mineworkers: R12,500 per month
• Farmworkers: R5,000 per month
• Manufacturing workers: R6,500 per month
• Retail workers: R5,000 per month
• Builders: R7,000 per month
• Petrol attendants: R6,500 per month
• Cleaners: R4,500 per month
• Domestic workers: R5,000 per month
• Private security guards: R7,500 per month
• Full-time waiters and waitresses: R4,500 per month
But University of Johannesburg economist Hardus van Zyl says that South Africa's economy still needs to grow.
"They should concentrate on improving the skill levels of people. That's very, very important, especially when they are working with the youth. We must ensure that we equip the youth with the right skills for the modern economy we are living in."
WATCH: Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunch
