Bushiri supporters threaten to boycott elections
PRETORIA – Supporters of controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri have threatened to boycott the upcoming elections and have bemoaned what they say is unfair treatment from the authorities.
Bushiri and his wife were arrested on Friday in Rustenburg and charged with fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crimes Act.
The pair appeared in court on Monday as throngs of supporters demanded their release.
Bushiri's followers sang praises, huddled up together and knelt in prayer as they called for the man they call "The Major One" to be set free.
Among those who came to show support was another controversial pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, also known as Mboro, who has had his fair share of legal woes.
Dressed in white, he said as a fellow prophet, he felt it right to show Bushiri love.
Long after Bushiri and his wife Mary had left the court while church members were still gathered singing.
The pair are expected back in court on Wednesday to apply for bail.
