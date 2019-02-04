Popular Topics
Security company in #CliftonBeach incident to face conduct violation inquiry

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority says it’s finalised its investigation into the alleged racially motivated incident in December.

Officials seen in Parliament on 4 February 2018, as an inquiry into the forceful removal of beachgoers from Clifton Fourth Beach got underway. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
Officials seen in Parliament on 4 February 2018, as an inquiry into the forceful removal of beachgoers from Clifton Fourth Beach got underway. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The security company that was responsible for the forceful removal of beachgoers from Clifton Fourth Beach will be facing a code of conduct violation inquiry next month.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority says that it has finalised its investigation into the alleged racially motivated incident in December.

Three security guards have been suspended, pending the inquiry.

Parliament’s Environmental Affairs committee is conducting an inquiry into what led to people being forcefully removed from the beach by security guards of the Professional Protection Alternatives.

An incident in which beachgoers were allegedly asked by the Professional Protection Alternatives Security company to leave Clifton's Fourth beach sparked widespread outrage in December. But it didn't end there.

In response, a group of activists slaughtered a sheep on the same beach as part of a cleansing ceremony, in full public view.

At the time, Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee condemned the incident.

VIDEO: Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

