Security company in #CliftonBeach incident to face conduct violation inquiry
The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority says it’s finalised its investigation into the alleged racially motivated incident in December.
CAPE TOWN - The security company that was responsible for the forceful removal of beachgoers from Clifton Fourth Beach will be facing a code of conduct violation inquiry next month.
The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority says that it has finalised its investigation into the alleged racially motivated incident in December.
Three security guards have been suspended, pending the inquiry.
Parliament’s Environmental Affairs committee is conducting an inquiry into what led to people being forcefully removed from the beach by security guards of the Professional Protection Alternatives.
#CliftonBeach Knott leaves of her volition just as the bouncers arrive. Mapulane says she’s “bullying” a member of the public while speaking, and her behavior has been “despicable”. LD pic.twitter.com/IbGC3OPVEQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2019
#CliftonBeach Parliament’s Environmental Affairs committee holding inquiry today into the alleged unlawful removal of beachgoers from Fourth Beach in December. LD pic.twitter.com/djwA2SZ448— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2019
An incident in which beachgoers were allegedly asked by the Professional Protection Alternatives Security company to leave Clifton's Fourth beach sparked widespread outrage in December. But it didn't end there.
In response, a group of activists slaughtered a sheep on the same beach as part of a cleansing ceremony, in full public view.
At the time, Parliament's Environmental Affairs committee condemned the incident.
VIDEO: Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
