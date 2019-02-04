Rob Delaney marks 17 years of sobriety with touching post about late son

-
ANC official handed 1 year suspended sentence for assaulting womanPolitics
-
Foreign ambassadors’ concede memo on corruption didn’t follow due processPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand edges weaker, stocks downBusiness
-
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
-
Case against Omotoso, co-accused postponed to AprilLocal
-
Mngxitama says white monopoly capital behind 'attack' on BushiriLocal
Popular Topics
-
Foreign ambassadors’ concede memo on corruption didn’t follow due processPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand edges weaker, stocks downBusiness
-
[WATCH] 'He was so amazing' - Hoërskool Driehoek mourns pupilsLocal
-
Case against Omotoso, co-accused postponed to AprilLocal
-
Mngxitama says white monopoly capital behind 'attack' on BushiriLocal
-
New doctors still without their January salaries - SamaLocal
Popular Topics
-
Foreign ambassadors’ concede memo on corruption didn’t follow due processPolitics
-
#MokgoroInquiry: Booysen details moves aimed at ousting himLocal
-
EFF won't tolerate bloated govt, says MalemaPolitics
-
Tshwane ANC waits on NEC to appoint mayoral candidatePolitics
-
Some of EFF's election promises populist, unfeasible, say economistsPolitics
-
DA launches petition to stop BLF contesting polls over Hoërskool Driehoek postsPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] How easy access to alcohol, and adverts, affect women in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Agrizzi: The confessions of a racistOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ramos’s exit underscores how few SA women hold top jobsOpinion
-
[OPINION] What do our politicians really stand for?Opinion
-
[OPINION] SA diplomacy on Zimbabwe can remain quiet – but it must get toughOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 33 ways Davos 2019 made an impact on the worldOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Forbes billionaires 2019: Dangote on top as Oppenheimer, Rupert dominate SAAfrica
-
Mboweni to appoint new PIC board by next weekBusiness
-
Mantashe opens annual Mining Indaba in Cape TownBusiness
-
CFO Cassim paints dark picture of Eskom's financial futureBusiness
-
Corruption Watch in bid to have former Eskom board members declared delinquentBusiness
-
Eskom forecasts higher loss in 2018/19 - CFOBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Rihanna voices her support for Colin Kaepernick during Super BowlLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato quits TwitterLifestyle
-
Medical experts upbeat on progress made in fight against cancerLifestyle
-
Dua Lipa bemoans the 'hateful' world of social mediaLifestyle
-
Officials arrest rapper 21 Savage saying he is in US illegallyLifestyle
-
Kylie Jenner can't wait to add to her familyLifestyle
-
Paris Jackson denies ‘meltdown’ after release of controversial MJ documentaryLifestyle
-
Matthew McConaughey relishes fatherhoodLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande offered $1.5 million for tattoo removalLifestyle
-
PSL sets disciplinary dates for Sundowns, Leopards, Chiefs & WitsSport
-
SA could be kicked out of IOC, says SascocSport
-
Body found underwater in wreckage of footballer Sala's planeWorld
-
Jantjies, Marx dominate Lions awardsSport
-
De Bruin gives Lions a 'pass mark' after Super Rugby warm-up winSport
-
Stand-in Proteas skipper Miller lauds Phehlukwayo’s death bowlingSport
Popular Topics
-
[WATCH] Seal of approval: Buffel settles in at Fish Hoek beachLocal
-
[WATCH] Bushiri supporters: 'Is the SA govt bigger than God?'Local
-
[WATCH] Highlights from the #EFFManifestoLaunchPolitics
-
[VIDEO] Vanderbijlpark school walkway collapse kills 3Local
-
[WATCH] Sentencing of Coligny teen's killers postponedLocal
-
[WATCH] Nkosana Makate's supporters picket outside VodacomBusiness
-
[WATCH] Protesters demand access to water from CT MayorLocal
-
[WATCH] Maties captain Johan Momsen talks Varsity Cup RugbySport
-
[WATCH] Extreme weather conditions around the globeWorld
-
[LISTEN] 'We're still in poverty' - caller on no change after apartheidLocal
-
[LISTEN] Should President Ramaphosa throw Zimbabwe a lifeline?Africa
-
[LISTEN] Who actually invented the ‘Please Call Me’ SMS service?Business
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu says alleged mass layoffs behind looming strikeBusiness
-
[LISTEN] A second chance for SA: Sipho Pityana urges new framework for growthBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Sapo CEO touts using pension funds to help SOEs stay afloatBusiness
-
[LISTEN] How DA’s election advertising is failing to hit the markPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Why abortion pills are still in demand on the black marketLocal
-
[LISTEN] Zuma campaigning for ANC a political gamble?Politics
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
-
[CARTOON] RIPTukuAfrica
-
[CARTOON] Spanners in the WorksPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Not One To Blow His Own Trumpet...Politics
-
[CARTOON] They have your back, Theresa!World
-
[CARTOON] Cyril The BurgermasterPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?Politics
-
[CARTOON] A Case of InequalityLocal
-
[CARTOON] Reality BitesLocal
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 23°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 37°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 40°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
Rob Delaney marks 17 years of sobriety with touching post about late son
Rob Delaney says he believes the passing of his two-year-old child Henry in January 2018 would have been a tragedy made even worse if he had been abusing alcohol.
LONDON - Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has been sober for 17 years and has taken to Twitter to mark the important date.
The comedian took to Twitter to mark his teetotal anniversary on Monday by telling his 1.54 million followers that he believes the passing of his two-year-old child Henry in January 2018 would have been a tragedy made even worse if he had been abusing alcohol.
1️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/eSV5HKVU9h— rob delaney (@robdelaney) February 4, 2019
Delaney and his wife Leah welcomed a baby boy into the world in August. They also have two other sons.
Speaking about the arrival of their baby just a few months after Henry's tragic passing, the American actor said: "We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings. It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. [But it also] doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry."
In 2016, Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour and although he underwent surgery to remove it in early 2017, it subsequently returned and he passed away from his illness at the start of 2018.
More in Lifestyle
-
Rihanna voices her support for Colin Kaepernick during Super Bowl4 hours ago
-
Demi Lovato quits Twitter7 hours ago
-
Medical experts upbeat on progress made in fight against cancer7 hours ago
-
Dua Lipa bemoans the 'hateful' world of social media7 hours ago
-
Officials arrest rapper 21 Savage saying he is in US illegally14 hours ago
-
Kylie Jenner can't wait to add to her familyone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.