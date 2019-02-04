Popular Topics
Rob Delaney marks 17 years of sobriety with touching post about late son

Rob Delaney says he believes the passing of his two-year-old child Henry in January 2018 would have been a tragedy made even worse if he had been abusing alcohol.

FILE: Actor Rob Delaney. Picture: @robdelaney/Instagram.
FILE: Actor Rob Delaney. Picture: @robdelaney/Instagram.
13 minutes ago

LONDON - Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has been sober for 17 years and has taken to Twitter to mark the important date.

The comedian took to Twitter to mark his teetotal anniversary on Monday by telling his 1.54 million followers that he believes the passing of his two-year-old child Henry in January 2018 would have been a tragedy made even worse if he had been abusing alcohol.

Delaney and his wife Leah welcomed a baby boy into the world in August. They also have two other sons.

Speaking about the arrival of their baby just a few months after Henry's tragic passing, the American actor said: "We likely would've had a fourth anyway. But I mean, there's mixed feelings. It's sort of like they touch each other a little bit, but they almost exist in separate lanes. Having another child in no way, shape or form eases the grief of Henry dying. [But it also] doesn't make our new son any less magical. I want to gobble him up and he deserves our full attention and love, and he grew in the same womb as Henry."

In 2016, Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour and although he underwent surgery to remove it in early 2017, it subsequently returned and he passed away from his illness at the start of 2018.

Timeline

