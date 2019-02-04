Rihanna voices her support for Colin Kaepernick during Super Bowl
The 30-year-old pop star reiterated her support for Colin Kaepernick - a former NFL player - by sharing an illustrated drawing of the sportsman.
LONDON - Pop star Rihanna has come out in support of Colin Kaepernick amid the row over the take-a-knee movement.
The 30-year-old pop star previously rejected the chance to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kaepernick's take-a-knee movement, which protests against racial inequality in the US.
On the day of the game, Rihanna poked fun at a passenger onboard a flight she was travelling on, as he asked whether he'd be able to watch the showpiece sporting occasion from his seat.
The Bajan star called the passenger a weirdo and on her Instagram Stories, she was seen making various facial expressions to show that she was unimpressed by his request.
Hours later, Rihanna reiterated her support for Kaepernick - a former NFL player - by sharing an illustrated drawing of the sportsman.
The caption read: "For those of you who thought I was watchin the Super Bowl... we beefin (sic)"
In the end, this year's Super Bowl halftime show was played by Maroon 5, who were joined on stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, by Travis Scott and OutKast rapper Big Boi.
The band were widely criticised for agreeing to play the gig, but frontman Adam Levine recently defended the decision, saying that he gave the issue serious consideration before he committed to playing the halftime show.
The singer - who is married to model Behati Prinsloo - said: "No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this than I did. I spoke to many people, most importantly though, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt."
More in Lifestyle
-
Demi Lovato quits Twitter
-
Medical experts upbeat on progress made in fight against cancer
-
Dua Lipa bemoans the 'hateful' world of social media
-
Officials arrest rapper 21 Savage saying he is in US illegally
-
Kylie Jenner can't wait to add to her family
-
Paris Jackson denies ‘meltdown’ after release of controversial MJ documentary
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.