PSL sets disciplinary dates for Sundowns, Leopards, Chiefs & Wits

Robyn Johannes, Dylan Kerr and Ernst Middendorp are some of the club members who will face disciplinary charges in the next few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has dished out charges to various clubs and individuals who will face disciplinary hearings in the coming weeks.

The league has charged reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns for illegally fielding defender Wayne Arendse in a league match against current log leaders Bidvest Wits on 7 October.

Arendse was drafted into the matchday squad after a late injury which contravenes law 16.3.2 which stipulates that no player should be added on to the matchday squad who were not on the original team sheet handed in by the club's team manager before kick-off.

Sundowns’ hearing will be heard on Wednesday and could face a docking of league points and a fine.

Wits themselves are also in the league's naughty books, the club’s CEO Jose Ferreira and defender Robyn Johannes will appear in front of a disciplinary hearing for bringing the league into disrepute and making improper statements towards referee Victor Gomes in their 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs on 9 January.

Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr will also face the same charges when he verbally abused the match referee and match commissioner in the game against Baroka FC on 6 January.

Perhaps the most mind-boggling of all the charges that will be heard at the disciplinary committee will be Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp’s alleged utterances towards the league's acting CEO Mato Madlala almost three years ago when he was still at the helm of Maritzburg United.

Middendorp will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on 14 of February where he will hear his fate.