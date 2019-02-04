Police hunt continues for 2 convicted killers after escape from Joburg Court
The two men, who were due to be sentenced on Friday, escaped from court shortly after arriving from a Johannesburg prison.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have called for any information that could lead to the rearrest of two convicted killers who escaped from the High Court in Johannesburg.
Proceedings were disrupted while the court was on lockdown.
The police's Kay Makhubela explains: “Police are still searching for Andisile Ncanyelo and Njabulo Thokozani Khumalo. So far, they haven’t been arrested yet. We’re calling on the community to continue giving information on their whereabouts, but hey should not try to apprehend them.”
It’s not the first brazen escape. Two months ago, two other prisoners managed to get away from officers at that same court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
