Parly committee concerned by increase of heavy weaponry in crimes
Parliament’s police portfolio committee says that the increase in unconventional crimes involving heavily armed perpetrators requires a relook at police procedures and resource allocation.
On Friday, a special forces officer, as well as a Crime Intelligence member, were killed and another was wounded while foiling a cash-in-transit heist in KwaZulu-Natal.
Seven suspects were also shot dead.
Chairperson of the committee Francois Beukman says that the officers paid the highest price to protect ordinary South Africans.
“The specialised units of SAPS face life-threatening situations on a daily basis and all the necessary steps should be taken from a budgetary perspective to support them. The portfolio committee will support an increase in the budget for the interventions.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
