Parliament’s inquiry into Clifton Beach 'racial' incident to get underway
The committee says it wants to get to the bottom of what really transpired when beachgoers were allegedly escorted off the beach by a private security company.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Environmental Affairs Committee will on Monday hold an inquiry into what is alleged to have been a racist incident on Clifton Beach just before Christmas.
The committee says that it wants to get to the bottom of what really transpired when beachgoers were allegedly escorted off the beach by a private security company.
The committee will hear from all involved, including the City of Cape Town, the security company and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority.
LISTEN: Private security becoming private armies, says policing expert
An incident in which beachgoers were allegedly asked by the Professional Protection Alternatives Security company to leave Clifton's Fourth beach sparked widespread outrage in December. But it didn't end there. In response, a group of activists slaughtered a sheep on the same beach as part of a cleansing ceremony, in full public view.
At the time, Parliament's Environmental Affairs Committee condemned the incident.
Chairperson Philly Mapulane says the committee now needs to determine whether any laws were violated.
“The Coastal Management Act guarantees access to all South Africans to the enjoyment of our beaches.”
He says that restricting access to public beaches is not line with the Act.
“We want to satisfy ourselves whether what happened on that beach did not in any way violate the provisions of that Act.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
