Oudtshoorn officials seek support after heavy rain damages 116 properties

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality is looking for help from the provincial government for families affected by heavy rain and strong winds.

At least 116 properties have been damaged.

Although the rain provides some welcomed relief to the drought-stricken region, it has left some parts of Oudtshoorn, Calitzdorp and George without electricity. Eskom is reinstalling 12 power poles and lines that were damaged.

#Oudtshoorn mayor Colan Sylvester has met with affected families. 116 properties have been damaged. Images: Oudtshoorn Municipality MM pic.twitter.com/NtVf0jTKS9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2019

The Oudtshoorn Municipality has provided affected families whose homes were damaged with building material and blankets.

Oudtshoorn mayor Colan Sylvester visited residents on Sunday. Sylvester says the municipality is looking at applying for relief assistance from Provincial Government to help the families.

“We are continuing to do assessments to establish whether there are any further damages.”

There have been no injuries reported.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)