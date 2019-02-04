New doctors still without their January salaries - Sama

The Gauteng Health Department last week missed the deadline of 31 January to pay new doctors and other health care, professionals.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association (Sama) says more doctors in at least four provinces have not been paid their January salaries.

The department says there has been a delay in processing their details.

The associating says they have reached an agreement with the provincial department to allow doctors who have not been paid to go on special leave.

The association's Dr Rhulani Ngwenya says it seems the delay in payment is a widespread issue across the country as more doctors have come forward saying they have not been paid.

“We did not have such a meeting with the Free State Department of Health because we were unaware of this process. In fact, even the Eastern Cape and KZN were also both affected.”

He says they have encouraged workers who have not been paid not to report to work until they receive their salaries.

“Should anyone give you problems, we’re going to directly deal with them and say why have you not paid these members and how do you expect them to get to work. Until they’re paid, then will they only return to work.”

Ngwenya says they will be meeting with the officials from health departments in other provinces soon.

He's also urged workers who have not been paid to report this to the association.