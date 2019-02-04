Nersa to resume public hearings on Eskom tariffs

The United Front Organisation and various other community groups are expected to make representations on Eskom’s application for a 15% tariff hike.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy regulator Nersa will resume its public hearings on Eskom’ s tariff applications in Johannesburg on Monday.

The United Front Organisation and various other community groups are expected to make representations on Eskom’s application for a 15% tariff hike.

The City of Johannesburg and other groups have strongly opposed the application.

Nersa panel members will sit again to hear arguments on Eskom’s proposed 15% tariff hike with the hearing expected to conclude on Tuesday.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba told the panel last week that asking residents to pay for such a steep hike is grossly unfair.

The mayor has also noted that Eskom is facing its current financial woes due to decades of corruption and maladministration.

Energy advisors, the Minerals Council of South Africa and many others have also made oral submissions.

The mayor says that the price of doing business and the overall cost of living in the country is too high.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)