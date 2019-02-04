Popular Topics
MTN expects 20% boost to 2018 earnings per share

Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator reported headline earnings per share of 182 cents and attributable earnings per share of 246 cents for the prior financial year.

Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Telecoms giant MTN said on Monday it expected to see a 20% improvement in earnings per share last year compared with 2017.

Headline earnings per share is a key profit measure in South Africa that strips out one-off items.

Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator reported headline earnings per share of 182 cents and attributable earnings per share of 246 cents for the prior financial year.

Following the announcement, MTN shares recovered some earlier losses to stand at R87.60 per share, down 0.57%, at 0924 GMT.

