Msimanga condemns BLF remarks over Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate Solly Msimanga visited Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark to pay his respects to those affected by Friday’s tragedy.

Four pupils died and 26 others were injured when a walkway linking two buildings collapsed.

Msimanga reacted to the Black First Land First Movement (BLF) comments on the tragedy last week, calling it racist.

Msimanga spent time looking at the tributes and reading some of the messages on the remembrance wall at the school.

He sent his condolences to those affected and also said he is saddened by the racist remarks made on social media by members of the BLF last week, as this is a time where all South Africans should stand together.

“It’s not in the interests of South Africa as a whole to have a movement or a party that would utter such careless statements, especially at times of tragedy like this.”

He says the DA is approaching the Human Rights Commission as well as the Independent Electoral Commission on this matter and that a party like the BLF has no place in South Africa’s future.

