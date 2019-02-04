MokgoroInquiry: Booysen details moves aimed at ousting him

Booysen says after the Cato Manor stories which claimed he was leading a death squad emerged, he was then suspended.

PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen has set out a timeline which suggests the internal disciplinary and criminal cases against him were part of a campaign to force him out of the police and halt high profile investigations.

Booysen testified at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Monday.

He has told the inquiry that he was leading the fraud and corruption case against controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, who was a business partner of former President Jacob Zuma's son Edward.

#MokgoroInquiry Booysen: Edward Zuma met me at my office. He said he was Panday’s silent business partner. He complained that the freezing of the R15m meant Panday could not pay his dividends. Zuma asked that I release the funds. I said no as I would be be party to corruption. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2019

Booysen says after the Cato Manor stories which claimed he was leading a death squad emerged, he was then suspended.

The former major general says he successfully challenged his suspension but was then arrested on racketeering charges. He says he then successfully had the racketeering charges reviewed and set aside.

“Nothing happened until after Judge [Trevor] Gorven set aside the charges against me. In court, right there one of the councils appearing for the police at the time told my attorney there’s another surprise coming our way. So, I just found it very strange that just after Gorven had ruled, all of a sudden there’s this disciplinary hearing against me.”

Despite having the charges authoirised by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba set aside, they were reinstated by former NPA head Shaun Abrahams and are again being challenged.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)