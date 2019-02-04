Mokgoro Inquiry: Johan Booysen to testify on evidence Jiba used to charge him

Deputy prosecution boss Nomgcobo Jiba unlawfully authorised racketeering charges against Booysen which led to him being removed from several high profile cases involving politically linked suspects.

PRETORIA - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen is scheduled to take the stand at the Mokgoro Inquiry in Centurion on Monday.

The inquiry is investigating Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

Booysen is expected to testify about the evidence or lack thereof which Jiba relied on when she authorised racketeering charges against him.

At the time, Booysen was leading an investigation into businessman Thosen Panday, who has ties to former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Edward.

The former police officer successfully challenged Jiba’s decision in the High Court in Durban.

Judge Trevor Gorven described the decision as being arbitrary, offends the principle of legality and the rule of law, and further found that it was unconstitutional.

Jiba was later charged with fraud and perjury for her conduct in this case, but former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams withdrew the matter against the advice of the lead prosecutor.