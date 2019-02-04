Mobs kill four after Tanzanian girl is murdered
The body of Rachael Malekela was discovered on Friday, making her the latest victim in a spate of apparent ritualistic murders that has claimed about a dozen children in Tanzania's southern Njombe district since the start of the year.
NAIROBI - Enraged Tanzanian villagers beat to death four people suspected of involvement in the murder of a seven-year-old girl, a regional governor said Sunday.
The body of Rachael Malekela was discovered on Friday, making her the latest victim in a spate of apparent ritualistic murders that has claimed about a dozen children in Tanzania's southern Njombe district since the start of the year.
"Following Rachael's murder, angry residents separately attacked and killed four people suspected of being involved in the murder, Christopher Olesendeka, governor of the Njombe province told a public meeting.
Police are searching for those who committed the killings on Saturday, Olesendeka said.
Local Tanzanian authorities believe the children are being killed for their bodyparts to be used in superstitious rites. The killers systematically remove the victims' genitals, ears, and tongues.
At Rachael's funeral on Saturday, district chief Ruth Msafiri said a specialised police unit had been deployed to Njombe to solve the string of child murders that has alarmed the entire country.
A statement issued by 25 Tanzanian organisations, meanwhile, urged compatriots to give up dangerous traditional beliefs.
"We call upon the government to reinforce control over activities by traditional healers and to punish those behind human rights violations," the organisations added.
In recent years, Tanzania had been singled out for assaults on albinos, but a joint campaign by authorities and religious groups has sharply reduced the number of such attacks.
Popular in Africa
-
Nearly $1m in cash stolen from Robert Mugabe's house, court told
-
Malema calls on Mnangagwa to respect democracy, human rights
-
Sudan's Bashir vows rural development as new protests loom
-
Belgium to take in ex-Ivory Coast president Gbagbo
-
'Golden handshake' for DR Congo's outgoing ministers
-
[OPINION] Liberation hero Mugabe evokes polarised emotions among Zimbabweans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.