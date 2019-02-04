Popular Topics
Mexico fuel theft tragedy death toll rises to 125

Another 22 people remain in hospital, many of them with burns covering at least 80 percent of their bodies, the social security office IMSS reported.

FILE: A Jalisco State police officers escorts fuel truck on its way to a Pemex gas station in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on 18 January 2019 as a controversial government crackdown to fight fuel theft has led to severe gasoline and diesel shortages across much of the country. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Jalisco State police officers escorts fuel truck on its way to a Pemex gas station in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on 18 January 2019 as a controversial government crackdown to fight fuel theft has led to severe gasoline and diesel shortages across much of the country. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

MEXICO CITY - The death toll from a fiery pipeline explosion in central Mexico last month reached 125, the government announced Sunday.

Another 22 people remain in hospital, many of them with burns covering at least 80% of their bodies, the social security office IMSS reported.

On 18 January, the fuel-line in Hidalgo state was deliberately punctured, drawing hundreds of people looking to gather gasoline before it ignited.

The disaster occurred as the government wages a huge effort to clamp down on fuel theft, which costs Mexico an estimated three billion dollars in 2017.

So-called "huachicol" - as the stolen fuel is known in Mexico - costs about half of market price.

Mexico is regularly rocked by deadly explosions at illegal pipeline taps, a dangerous but lucrative business whose players include powerful drug cartels and corrupt Pemex insiders.

