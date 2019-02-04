Mexico fuel theft tragedy death toll rises to 125
Another 22 people remain in hospital, many of them with burns covering at least 80 percent of their bodies, the social security office IMSS reported.
MEXICO CITY - The death toll from a fiery pipeline explosion in central Mexico last month reached 125, the government announced Sunday.
Another 22 people remain in hospital, many of them with burns covering at least 80% of their bodies, the social security office IMSS reported.
On 18 January, the fuel-line in Hidalgo state was deliberately punctured, drawing hundreds of people looking to gather gasoline before it ignited.
The disaster occurred as the government wages a huge effort to clamp down on fuel theft, which costs Mexico an estimated three billion dollars in 2017.
So-called "huachicol" - as the stolen fuel is known in Mexico - costs about half of market price.
Mexico is regularly rocked by deadly explosions at illegal pipeline taps, a dangerous but lucrative business whose players include powerful drug cartels and corrupt Pemex insiders.
Popular in World
-
Military steps in as Australia floods bring crocs to the streets
-
Trump says US military intervention in Venezuela 'an option,' Russia object
-
World powers warn Ramaphosa to act against corruption
-
Trudeau speaks with Venezuela's Guaido, praises 'courage and leadership'
-
Model claiming Trump secrets to be released after Thai trial
-
Trump says sending military to Venezuela 'an option' - CBS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.