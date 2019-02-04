Medical experts upbeat on progress made in fight against cancer
Director of the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University’ Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Vikash Sewram, says cancer of the breast, cervix and prostate remain huge problems.
CAPE TOWN – Cancer experts have highlighted the remarkable strides that are being made to better understand the causes of the disease.
Physicians, however, warn that more needs to done to avoid cancer deaths soaring to 30 million new cases by 2040.
International World Cancer Day is being marked on Monday.
More than 9 million people died from the disease last year, with the estimated global cancer burden rising to 18.1 million new cases.
Globally, one in five men and one in six women will develop cancer in their lifetime.
“As we press on and as we learn more about the disease and better ways to treat it and combat it, we’re certainly moving towards winning this fight against cancer.”
Sewram highlights early detection is key in beating the disease.
“You know your body best, so you know when something actually feels different, it looks different.”
Following a balanced diet, not smoking or drinking and regular physical exercise can help in avoiding contracting cancer.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
