Man (22) drown near Elands Bay

Authorities say that the victim, from Vredenburg, had been at the beach with friends and is reported to have been swimming when he got into difficulty in the water.

FILE: Picture: NSRI.
FILE: Picture: NSRI.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A 22-year-old man has drowned while swimming at a beach near the West Coast town of Elands Bay.

Emergency crews from Lamberts Bay, about 30 kilometres north of the town, responded to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say that the victim, from Vredenburg, had been at the beach with friends and is reported to have been swimming when he got into difficulty in the water.

The National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon says: “On arrival on the scene, the NSRI member located a 22-year-old man in the surf line.

“The NSRI member waited in the surf line and was able to recover the man to the beach, but sadly after paramedics had arrived on scene and extensive CPR efforts were conducted, the man was declared deceased.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

