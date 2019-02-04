Malema: 'Going to a public hospital like sending yourself to a mortuary'
Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that the collapse of the public healthcare system has made going to the hospital the equivalent of sending yourself to a mortuary.
Malema was speaking during the party’s manifesto launch at the Giant stadium in Soshanguve at the weekend.
The theme for the EFF going into this year’s elections is "Our Land and Jobs NOW," which symbolises what the red berets describe as the failures of 25 years with the African National Congress (ANC) in power.
Malema says the party will strive to build one clinic per ward within a one-kilometer radius of each person’s home.
"We need more doctors. One ward, one doctor. That doctor must conduct routine checks."
