[LISTEN] Hoërskool Driehoek principal says tragedy couldn't have been prevented

| TalK Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa interviewed Hein Knoetze, principal of Hoërskool Driehoek, following the deadly walkway collapse at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Over the weekend a fourth Hoërskool Driehoek pupil succumbed to injuries sustained after a bridge collapse at the 45-year-old school in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

A number of the school's pupils remain in critical condition. Questions have been raised about whether this tragedy could have been prevented.

The principal at Hoërskool Driehoek, Hein Knoetze, says the walkway that collapsed was situated between the administration block and one of the classrooms. No one could have foreseen this, he adds.

"We know nothing about that. Even if it is true, how would those children feel now, knowing that they didn't report that the walkway was shaky? No report was made about that."

Listen to the audio for more.

