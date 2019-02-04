Kommetjie Road project almost complete, says City of CT
The project will be completed in the next 10 months unless there are unforeseen challenges or delays.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town says one of its biggest congestion relief projects, the Kommetjie Road project, is nearing completion.
The project, which is costing the City nearly R200 million over a duration of three years, will be completed in the next 10 months unless there are unforeseen challenges or delays.
Mayoral Committee Member for Transport Felicity Purchase said: “The Kommetjie Road project is a major infrastructure project [and] at least 100 people are being employed on the site covering an area of 20 hectares of land. Visitors to the area and those living in Kommetjie, Masiphumelele and Fish Hoek should regard this area as a huge construction.”
Purchase says congestion on the road has been an issue for more than a decade, with problems escalating over the last six years.
“There have been numerous accidents there and it is really about people either driving too fast or not calculating the gap that they have."
Road users have been advised to consider travelling outside of the peak hour periods if possible.
