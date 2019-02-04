Jantjies, Marx dominate Lions awards

Elton Jantjies was voted as the Lions Player of the Year while he also walked away with the Lions Rugby Company’s Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springbok duo of Elton Jantjies and Malcom Marx were the big winners at the annual franchise awards on Saturday afternoon at Ellis Park.

The duo was rewarded for their outstanding form in the colours of the Lions in 2018, where they again reached the final of the Super Rugby for a third consecutive season; they lost out to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Pivot, Jantjies was voted as the Lions Player of the Year while he also walked away with the Lions Rugby Company’s Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

The bullocking Marx was named as the Player’s Player of the Year as well as the Fan’s Player of the Year, capping off a fine season for the hooker who was also nominated in World Rugby’s Player of the Year category.

Courtnall Skosan capped off a great return from injury in the Currie Cup campaign and was named as the Golden Lions Currie Cup Player of the Year.