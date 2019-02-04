'It's a bad dream,' Sala's father says after plane recovered
Emiliano Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on 21 January when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine football star Emiliano Sala's father Sunday was awakened from a sound sleep to learn that the plane in which his son was killed, has been found.
"I can't believe it. It's a bad dream," Horacio Sala said when contacted by Cronica TV at his home in Progreso.
He was the only one to stay behind in Argentina when the family rushed to Nantes, France to try to help with the search.
"I talk to them every day. But since I don't have WhatsApp it's expensive to call them or for them to call me. But anyway, they kept saying days were going by, and that there had been zero word on Emiliano, or on the plane," his father said.
Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on 21 January when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.
Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline in France last Wednesday.
Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million $19.3 million move.
Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a crowdfunding page that raised over $343,000 to look for the wreck.
Popular in Sport
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Manchester United beat Leicester on Rashford's day
-
Super Bowl sets stage for controversy-plagued halftime show
-
Klopp dismisses talk of Liverpool crumbling under pressure
-
Aguero hat-trick sinks Arsenal, City close gap on Liverpool
-
Proteas win nail-biter against Pakistan at Wanderers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.