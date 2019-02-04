Islamic Relief SA donates R1m for boreholes amid drought

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe was in Mfuleni on Sunday, where a borehole was sunk.

CAPE TOWN – Non-governmental organisation Islamic Relief South Africa is planning to sink several more holes across the city.

“The Islamic Relief organisation is donating about R1 million to ensure infrastructure for boreholes are developed in South Africa.”

Five boreholes will also be sunk in the Karoo which is in the grips of a drought.

