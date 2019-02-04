Inquest into Ford's accountability in deadly Kuga fire gets underway

CAPE TOWN - An inquest is underway to determine whether the Ford Motor Company should be held accountable for the death of a man in 2015.

Reshall Jimmy died when his Ford Kuga burst into flames while he was traveling in Wilderness in the Southern Cape.

Details on how the court process will play out are being discussed.

The Western Cape High Court has heard that 14 witnesses are set to form part of this inquest.

Statements from five individuals have so far been obtained.

Ford Motor Company’s legal counsel has also highlighted that details contained in cellphone records, financial statements and the vehicle’s tracking device still needs to be analysed.

#ReshallJimmy The matter has been set down to determine whether Ford should be held accountable for his death. KB pic.twitter.com/4qxIz2p15b — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2019

This data, Ford believes, is crucial to determine Jimmy’s movements and the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

Ford Motor Company has welcomed the probe, saying that all allegations should be investigated.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute the motor company as it was awaiting the results of a formal inquest.

