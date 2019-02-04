Hoërskool Driehoek remembers walkway collapse victims

More than 20 other pupils were injured when the structure caved in on Friday morning, prompting the closure of the school and a swift investigation.

VANDERBIJLPARK - While officials await a preliminary report into the cause of a deadly walkway collapse at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, the four pupils who died in the tragedy are being remembered by their schoolmates.

More than 20 other pupils were injured when the structure caved in on Friday morning, prompting the closure of the school and a swift investigation.

LISTEN: Hoërskool Driehoek principal: We couldn't have prevented tragedy

Flowers, candles and messages lined the fence outside Hoërskool Driehoek with members of the community trickling in to pay their respects.

Other small groups can be seen inside the school grounds as pupils and teachers received counselling, many of them were still visibly traumatised as they came through the school’s gates.

Pupils, some of who were injured in the collapse, have spent time reading messages of support outside the school as they recalled last week’s tragic events.

“We didn’t realise what was happening until we saw the bridge on the kids. There was blood everywhere and we just ran when we heard screaming,” said one pupil.

Another learner said: “I think I heard screaming and the bridge fell. And I saw all the kids laying there helplessly.”

The ANC Women’s League, as well as Democratic Alliance Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga, spent time at the school to pay their respects on Monday.

GALLERY: Tears & shock at Hoërskool Driehoek after fatalities