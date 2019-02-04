Mantashe opens annual Mining Indaba in Cape Town
Cyril Ramaphosa and Gwede Mantashe are expected to woo the thousands of delegates and potential investors and promote South Africa as an attractive investment destination.
CAPE TOWN – Mining Minister Gwede Mantashe has on Monday opened the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town.
The gathering at the city's International Convention Centre is the world's largest mining investment conference and is dedicated to the capitalisation and development of mining on the continent.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mantashe are expected to woo the thousands of delegates and potential investors and promote South Africa as an attractive investment destination.
Since his appointment, President Ramaphosa has been on a mission to boost foreign investment in a bid to stimulate the economy.
Mantashe says government's responsibility is to create an environment where investors find it easy to do business with South Africa.
He says this will require leadership that is both responsive and ethical.
The conference will continue on Tuesday with a keynote address by Ramaphosa in which he's expected to dispel any fears about the country's economy.
