Forbes billionaires 2019: Dangote on top as Oppenheimer, Rupert dominate SA

JOHANNESBURG - Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has retained his spot as Africa's richest person, according to the Forbes Africa Top Billionaires 2019 list.

The list of 20 individuals was recently released with little changes to it.

Dangote (61) who owns Dangote Cement, the continent's largest cement producer, is worth a reported net worth of $10.3 billion and is featured at number 100 on the 2018 world billionaires list.

South Africa's Nicky Oppenheimer (73) of diamond company DeBeers is in at number three at a reported net worth of $7.3 billion, while the controversial Johann Rupert (68) is the second listed South African at number five, with a net worth of $5.3 billion, thanks to his chairmanship of companies such as Swiss luxury goods firm Compagnie Financière Richemont.

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club owner and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe falls just short of the top 10, in at number 12, at a net worth of $2.3 billion.

Only two women are featured in the top 20, Angola's Isabel dos Santos and Nigeria's Folorunsho Alakija at number nine and 19 respectively.

