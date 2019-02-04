Fayulu insists he won December presidential DRC election

It is widely accepted that Martin Fayulu won almost two-thirds of the vote, but continental and international support for him is slipping.

PRETORIA – Congolese presidential candidate Martin Fayulu persists that he won the election in December and calls for peaceful resistance against the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

Fayulu’s call for peaceful resistance will continue to frustrate efforts to secure stability and prosperity in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Catholic Church, that cast severe doubt on the victory of Tshisekedi, now accepts Fayulu’s battle for recognition of his victory has entered the political arena.

Despite misgivings expressed by some of them, African heads of government gathering in Addis Ababa later this week are expected to endorse Tshisekedi.