Fayulu insists he won December presidential DRC election

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 40°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
Go

Fayulu insists he won December presidential DRC election

It is widely accepted that Martin Fayulu won almost two-thirds of the vote, but continental and international support for him is slipping.

Martin Fayulu, the joint opposition presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: @MartinFayulu/Twitter.
Martin Fayulu, the joint opposition presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: @MartinFayulu/Twitter.
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Congolese presidential candidate Martin Fayulu persists that he won the election in December and calls for peaceful resistance against the government of President Felix Tshisekedi.

It is widely accepted that Fayulu won almost two-thirds of the vote, but continental and international support for him is slipping.

Fayulu’s call for peaceful resistance will continue to frustrate efforts to secure stability and prosperity in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Catholic Church, that cast severe doubt on the victory of Tshisekedi, now accepts Fayulu’s battle for recognition of his victory has entered the political arena.

Despite misgivings expressed by some of them, African heads of government gathering in Addis Ababa later this week are expected to endorse Tshisekedi.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA