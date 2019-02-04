Eskom forecasts higher loss in 2018/19 - CFO

CFO Calib Cassim also said that Eskom is requesting steeper electricity tariff increases over the next three years, of 17.1% in 2019/20, 15.4% in 2020/21 and 15.5% in 2021/22.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s struggling power firm Eskom predicts it will make a loss of R20 billion in the 2018/19 financial year, its chief financial officer said on Monday, versus an earlier forecast for a R15 billion loss.

