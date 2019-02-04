Popular Topics
EFF won't tolerate bloated govt, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says that when his party leads government, ministers will not have deputies and has alluded to how this is the reason why incompetent people are being paid fat salaries for doing nothing.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019 for the launch of the party's election manifesto. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
EFF leader Julius Malema at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019 for the launch of the party's election manifesto. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

SOSHANGUVE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says that when his party leads government, ministers will not have deputies and has alluded to how this is the reason why incompetent people are being paid fat salaries for doing nothing.

Malema unveiled the second largest opposition party’s manifesto at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve at the weekend.

The EFF’s theme heading into this year’s hotly contested election is "Our Land and Jobs NOW."

"We must do away with tendering system and introduce internal capacity."

EFF leader Julius Malema spent a significant amount of time talking tough on corruption, including how they want the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to be accountable to Parliament to ensure its independence.

READ: EFF's 2019 election manifesto

2019 EFF election manifesto by on Scribd

But Malema then also took a swipe at the NPA’s new head, Shamila Batohi, whom he claims cannot be trusted because she has been appointed to protect the interests of Pravin Gordhan.

"She is controlled by a group that is close to Pravin Gordhan."

Malema says that the EFF government will not tolerate a bloated government.

"There will not be a deputy minister. For what? For who? Deputising what? The workload is not so much that it requires deputy ministers."

The question around President Cyril Ramaphosa having a bloated Cabinet is one that continues to arise, especially when discussing which austerity measures need to be taken to improve South Africa’s economy.

GALLERY: Paint the town red: EFF launches election manifesto

