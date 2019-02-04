Demi Lovato quits Twitter
The 'Confident' singer deactivated her account on the microblogging site on Sunday after a joke about the Super Bowl and rapper 21 Savage.
LONDON - Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account after receiving a backlash over a joke.
The Confident singer deactivated her account on the microblogging site on Sunday after a joke about the Super Bowl and rapper 21 Savage - who has been arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for reportedly overstaying his visa and now faces deportation - sparked a backlash from her followers.
She tweeted during the NFL flagship game: "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl (sic)"
After she was criticised for her comments, Lovato- who suffered a near-fatal overdose last year - then tweeted: "If you're gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with some original not involving drugs."
And shortly afterwards, the 26-year-old singer declared she was done with the site.
Before deactivating her account, she wrote: "F--k Twitter. This is why I don't tweet anymore."
21 Savage was arrested in Atlanta at the weekend after ICE agents claimed he is actually a British citizen who has overstayed his United States visa for over a decade.
ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox said: "US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA '21 Savage' during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta ... Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions."
The No Heart rapper has been accused of entering the country illegally in 2005 and staying in the United States after his visa expired the following year. ICE also cited his felony drug charge conviction in Georgia in 2014 when making the case for his arrest.
A legal team are currently working on a case for the 26-year-old rapper - whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph - and say it is all a "misunderstanding".
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 1 February 2019
-
R Kelly branded ‘monster’ by estranged daughter
-
Officials arrest rapper 21 Savage saying he is in US illegally
-
Kylie Jenner can't wait to add to her family
-
Paris Jackson denies ‘meltdown’ after release of controversial MJ documentary
-
Medical experts upbeat on progress made in fight against cancer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.