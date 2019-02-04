Death toll in South African mines down to 84 in 2018 - industry group

The mining industry in South Africa produced a third of the bullion mined in history and is home to the world’s deepest mines.

CAPE TOWN - South African mining industry body group, the Mineral Council, said on Monday 84 miners were killed last year in mining-related accidents compared with 89 a year earlier.

