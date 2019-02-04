Death toll in car bomb attack at Mogadishu shopping mall rises to 11 – police

Police said earlier that two people had been killed but that the death toll would likely rise.

MOGADISHU – The death toll in a car bomb attack at a shopping mall in Somalia’s capital on Monday has risen to 11, police said.

“Several dead people were removed from a wrecked building at the blast scene. So far, death toll is 11 civilians and 10 others injured,” Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, told Reuters.

