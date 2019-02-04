De Bruin gives Lions a 'pass mark' after Super Rugby warm-up win

The Johannesburg based side scored three tries to the Durban outfit’s two to seal the victory in their first hit-out ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions coach Swys de Bruin was pleased with the showing his side made in the 19-14 win against the Sharks in their Super Rugby warm-up match at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

The match was part of a Super Hero Sundays doubleheader, with the Stormers edging out the Bulls 33-28 in the second match of the day. All four of the South African franchises donned their Marvel inspired kits, an initiative that aims at raising awareness for cancer.

The franchises will again wear their Marvel kits when they face each other in the local derbies throughout the Super Rugby season.

The Johannesburg based side scored three tries to the Durban outfit’s two to seal the victory in their first hit-out ahead of the new Super Rugby season.

De Bruin said that he gave his side a pass mark for their performance in Cape Town.

"I’m just relieved in the sense that there were no injury worries [on Sunday]. In these sort of games, you don’t want to show too much, and you just desperately hope there won’t be any injuries. For a first game of the season, with a lot of guys coming back, I’ll give it a pass mark, but not a good pass.

"Our DNA is to play [ambitious rugby], and with the loose forwards we have, we want to give the ball some air," De Bruin added. "We made use of a big squad, and it’s difficult to maintain momentum when you’re making lots of changes, but there are no big concerns."

The Lions will face the Jaguares in their first game of the competition on 16 February away from home, in the hope that they can finally get over the line against the Argentine side in their back yard.