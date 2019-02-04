DA's Mokgalapa hopes to continue with Msimanga's legacy in Tshwane
Democratic Alliance (DA)'s mayoral candidate for Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa, has praised his predecessor for fighting corruption and delivering excellent service to the people of Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s mayoral candidate for Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa, says that he is hoping to continue with the good legacy left by the outgoing Mayor Solly Msimanga.
Mokgalapa has praised his predecessor for fighting corruption and delivering excellent service to the people of Tshwane.
He said this on Sunday after the party announced him as their preferred mayoral candidate.
This comes after Msimanga officially handed his resignation letter to the council Speaker last week.
Mokgalapa says that Msimanga did an outstanding job in his two-and-a-half years as mayor.
He says that if he is voted in by the council, he will continue on the path created by Msimanga.
"The administration has also written off close to R400 million in irrecoverable debt for indigent residents. Based on this remarkable track record, we will, and I will, be bale to build on this success of the DA-led coalition government under Mayor Solly Msimanga."
He has, however, admitted that there's a lot of work that still needs to be done, first having to convince the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to vote alongside his party in order to retain power in the capital.
