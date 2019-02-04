DA launches petition to stop BLF contesting polls over Hoërskool Driehoek posts
The BLF has been reported to the Human Rights Commission over the comments on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - While the Education Department continues to provide support to pupils and parents at Hoërskool Driehoek in the wake of the deadly tragedy there, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition to stop Black First Land First (BLF) from contesting the elections.
Four pupils died after a walkway at the school collapsed on Friday.
BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp and a few others then posted racist comments on social media.
One Facebook user called on people not to feel pain for white kids, while another said: "minus three land criminals - great news".
The BLF has been reported to the Human Rights Commission.
The DA Youth's Luyolo Mpithi: "What we saw was that they were tweeting through their spokesperson where they stated that it was a gift from God to have these kids die the way that they did. As the DA, we find this obscenely offensive and we find it racist and borderline hatred and discrimination in a manner that is unspeakable."
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa must act on corruption or risk losing foreign investment - economists
-
Malema: 'Going to a public hospital like sending yourself to a mortuary'
-
Some of EFF's election promises populist, unfeasible, say economists
-
[MUST READ] EFF's election manifesto
-
Mantashe wants to give Zondo commission evidence over Bosasa allegations
-
13 best quotes from Julius Malema’s fiery manifesto speech
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.