DA launches petition to stop BLF contesting polls over Hoërskool Driehoek posts

The BLF has been reported to the Human Rights Commission over the comments on social media.

The scene where a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek, killing three children. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
The scene where a walkway collapsed at Hoërskool Driehoek, killing three children. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the Education Department continues to provide support to pupils and parents at Hoërskool Driehoek in the wake of the deadly tragedy there, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a petition to stop Black First Land First (BLF) from contesting the elections.

Four pupils died after a walkway at the school collapsed on Friday.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp and a few others then posted racist comments on social media.

One Facebook user called on people not to feel pain for white kids, while another said: "minus three land criminals - great news".

The BLF has been reported to the Human Rights Commission.

The DA Youth's Luyolo Mpithi: "What we saw was that they were tweeting through their spokesperson where they stated that it was a gift from God to have these kids die the way that they did. As the DA, we find this obscenely offensive and we find it racist and borderline hatred and discrimination in a manner that is unspeakable."

