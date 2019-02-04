Cost of fire damage to govt infrastructure estimated at R80m in WC

Apart from damage to state infrastructure, recent infernos have also gutted dozens of private homes.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says that better preparation is needed in dealing with fire disasters.

Damage to government infrastructure since October have cost the province R80 million. The fires have also destroyed private homes.

Several big blazes broke out recently in the Western Cape in the Overstrand, Overberg and in Cape Town.

Last month, the provincial finance department told Eyewitness News that municipalities will have to start including fires as a budget item in the future, so they are better prepared financially when disaster strikes.

Spokesperson for the provincial Environmental Affairs MEC James-Brent Styan says they're concerned that these types of disasters are happening more frequently.

“We do feel that there needs to be some form of preparation or some form of allocating for these kinds of issues that we're dealing with, also on local government level. But we are aware of the challenges that exist in local government areas with regard to things like budgeting. They're under strain already, so it's a process we'll watch closely moving forward.”

