Corruption Watch in bid to have former Eskom board members declared delinquent

The organisation has filed an application in the North Gauteng high court-accusing the former officials of violating their fiduciary duties and gross negligence.

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption Watch wants former board members of power utility Eskom to be declared delinquent.

The organisation has filed an application in the North Gauteng High Court, accusing the former officials of violating their fiduciary duties and gross negligence.

These include Anoj Singh, Brian Molefe, and former Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown.

Corruption Watch’s David Lewis says: “We've decided to file this application because individuals need to be held personally accountable for the damage that they have caused. And in this instance, these former directors of Eskom we believe that they’re materially responsible for what has happened to Eskom.”

He says that the former board members must not be afforded another opportunity to abuse such positions.