City of CT says Clifton’s 4th Beach incident was not race related

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says an incident in which beachgoers were allegedly asked to leave Clifton’s Fourth Beach by a private security company was not race related.

The city has told Parliament's environmental affairs committee the incident was politically manipulated by people it refers to as “race baiters”.

At the inquiry, the city has also taken swipes at the media, claiming the incident was misrepresented.

Beachgoer Seeham Samaai has told the committee that being asked to leave the beach had racial undertones.

“I think they need to understand what actually happened there was undignified, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

But Mayor Dan Plato says this is not true. Speaking on his behalf, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien has told the committee that no race group was singled out by the security guards.

“Beachgoers were informed that it was not safe for them to be on the beach as a result of an unruly gathering that had started to gather close to the entrance of the facility”

The city insists it has no agreement with security company Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA).

The Camps Bay and Clifton Ratepayers Association says it too has no arrangement with the company, and it is individual bungalow owners who’ve enlisted PPA’s services.

Meanwhile, PPA will be facing code of conduct violation inquiry next month.

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority says it’s finalised its investigation into an alleged racist incident on Clifton Beach in December.

Three security guards have been suspended pending its inquiry.

PSIRA says it received four complaints following the incident.

These include assault, unauthorised restraint and allegations of abusive language.

PSIRA’s Manabela Chauke says several witnesses have been interviewed, as well as PPA.

Three security guards are facing misconduct charges.

“We’ve also charged one of the directors of PPA as well as a legal entity in terms of their obligations in terms of the code of conduct."

PPA has alleged it was assisting city metro police when it told beachgoers that it was clearing the area before dark for safety reasons.

