Case against Shepherd Bushiri and wife postponed to Wednesday

The couple made a brief appearance in the Commercials Crimes Court in Pretoria on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

27 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The case against Shepherd Bushiri and his wife has been postponed to Wednesday for further police investigations.

Outside court dozens of his followers gathered calling for his release.

Police vehicles ferrying Bushiri and his wife sped out of the court premises after their case was postponed spurring the waiting crowd even more with chants calling for their release.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane says the pair, who have been remanded in custody, is due back in court on Wednesday.

Bushiri's supporters, who address him as "The Major One" or “Our Father", have vowed to boycott the upcoming election if he and his wife are not freed

The pair is expected to apply for bail when they return to court.

