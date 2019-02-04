Case against Omotoso, co-accused postponed to April

The State asked that the matter be postponed as it’s awaiting a Constitutional Court ruling on the defence’s leave to appeal application.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others accused of sex crimes has been postponed to April.

The trio made a brief appearance in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday morning, facing a raft of charges including rape.

Omotoso was arrested in 2017.

His alleged accomplices are accused of finding women and girls who were to be sexually exploited.

The State asked that the matter be postponed as it’s awaiting a Constitutional Court ruling on the defence’s leave to appeal application.

The defence wants the presiding judge to recuse himself and for the charges to be quashed.

A previous application by Omotoso for leave to appeal was dismissed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The three accused have denied the charges against them.