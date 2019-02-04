Case against Omotoso, co-accused postponed
The trio made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth High Court this morning facing a raft of charges including rape.
PORT ELIZABETH – The trial of controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others accused of sex crimes has been postponed to April.
The trio made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday morning facing a raft of charges, including rape.
Omotoso was arrested in 2017.
His alleged accomplices are accused of finding women and girls who were to be sexually exploited.
The State asked that the matter be postponed as it's awaiting a Constitutional Court ruling on the defence's leave to appeal application.
The defence wants the presiding judge to recuse himself and for the charges to be quashed.
A previous application by Omotoso for leave to appeal was dismissed in the supreme court of appeal.
The three have denied the charges against them.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
