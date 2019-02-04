Bushiri, wife to appear in court on fraud, money laundering charges

They were arrested by the Hawks on Friday at a hotel in Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife are set to appear in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

The couple is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act dating back to 2015.

His church services resumed on Sunday after being suspended for a month following a stampede in which three women were killed.

The controversial Pastor Bushiri and his wife, Mary, spent the weekend in custody following their arrest on Friday.

They may be spending more time in custody as the Hawks plans to oppose bail.

Bushiri's spokesperson Maynard Manyowa couldn't confirm whether church members would be at the court this morning to support their leader.

"That is apurely legal matter and what the church can do is answer how it knows best, and that is in prayer."

The hawks say that there is a water-tight case against Bushiri.

His church is still facing charges of defeating the ends of justice after his members allegedly tried to cover up the deaths of the three people killed during a stampede in December.