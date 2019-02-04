Popular Topics
Buffel the seal could remain on Fish Hoek Beach for another few weeks

The seal, dubbed ‘Buffel,’ was first spotted in the Cape in 2014.

Buffel the seal pictured on Fish Hoek Beach. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Buffel the seal pictured on Fish Hoek Beach. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A southern elephant seal who's made himself at home in Fish Hoek Beach could be here for another few weeks.

The species is usually found along the sub-Antarctic coast.

The seal, dubbed ‘Buffel,’ was first spotted in the Cape in 2014.

Mduduzi Seakamela, a mammal scientist from the Department of Environmental Affairs, says Buffel won't do much while he's moulting.

“They will eat for a long time while at sea and feed. By the time they’re moulting, they’re mainly have energy from the stored fat. He may be here until he finishes the moult. But if he’s disturbed, he may pop over to the closest beach.”

Seakamela says scientists are studying Buffel's movements, as it's rare for his species to travel so far alone.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

