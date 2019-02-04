Buffel the seal could remain on Fish Hoek Beach for another few weeks

The seal, dubbed ‘Buffel,’ was first spotted in the Cape in 2014.

CAPE TOWN - A southern elephant seal who's made himself at home in Fish Hoek Beach could be here for another few weeks.

The species is usually found along the sub-Antarctic coast.

Mduduzi Seakamela, a mammal scientist from the Department of Environmental Affairs, says Buffel won't do much while he's moulting.

“They will eat for a long time while at sea and feed. By the time they’re moulting, they’re mainly have energy from the stored fat. He may be here until he finishes the moult. But if he’s disturbed, he may pop over to the closest beach.”

Seakamela says scientists are studying Buffel's movements, as it's rare for his species to travel so far alone.

#BuffelTheSeal The public have been advised to not get close to a Southern Elephant Seal named #Buffel that’s currently moulting on Fish Hoek beach. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/cbi4c949E6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 1, 2019

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)